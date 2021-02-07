Events Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends by Manufacturers: Access Destination Services, Cvent Inc, BCD GROUP, Riviera Events, Entertaining Asia, ATPI Ltd, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Live Nation Worldwide
Global Events Industry Market Growth 2019-2024
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Events Industry market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Events refer to public gathering of populace art at a determined time and place. The purpose for staging an event can be increase in business profitability, celebratory, entertainment, and community causes among others.
The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events & seminars, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, and product launch. The key stakeholders within the events market are corporate organizations, public organizations & NGOs, and similar others.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Access Destination Services, Cvent Inc, BCD GROUP, Riviera Events, Entertaining Asia, ATPI Ltd, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Live Nation Worldwide Inc, Pollstar, StubHub, Penguins Limited, Seven Events Ltd, CL Events, Capita Plc, Outback Concerts, Questex LLC, Versatile Event Management, The Freeman Company, Reed Exhibitions, Clarion Events Ltd
This study considers the Events Industry value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Below 20 Years
21-40 Years
41 Years & Above
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Corporate
Sports
Education
Entertainment
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Events Industry market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Events Industry market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Events Industry players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Events Industry with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Events Industry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
Global Events Industry Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Events Industry by Players
4 Events Industry by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Events Industry Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Access Destination Services
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Events Industry Product Offered
11.1.3 Access Destination Services Events Industry Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Access Destination Services News
11.2 Cvent Inc
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Events Industry Product Offered
11.2.3 Cvent Inc Events Industry Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Cvent Inc News
11.3 BCD GROUP
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Events Industry Product Offered
11.3.3 BCD GROUP Events Industry Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 BCD GROUP News
11.4 Riviera Events
