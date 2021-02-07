Exclusive Analysis on DCS Market Growing with Significant by 2019 Focusing on Leading Players – Siemens, ABB, Honeywell International, Yokogawa Electric, General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric

The emerging process industries are merely operated by advanced automation technologies such as distributed control systems (DCS). These systems are used as an extension of traditional controllers across the diversified range of industries. The main concept of DCS application is derived by the idea of decentralizing the control unit and establishing a common network between the engineering stations. In addition, integrating DCS with process plants enables it to control, report, and monitor the components individually, while providing flexibility and simplicity to the plant operations. DCS uses a set of configuration tools to manage the database, graphics, control logic, and system security. Moreover, it supports modification, upgrade, and integration to the existing architecture of any industry.

A DCS platform is configured with the application that neglects the complete plant breakdown, improves process quality, creates high reserves, and reduces time and cost of the operations. It also has the ability to integrate system security models with advanced alarm capabilities, cybersecurity, multiple simulation solutions, and system-wide diagnostics.

The DCS market is driven by factors such as spontaneous response, reduced disruptions to production, and increased efficiency across the process industries; however, slowdown of mining industry is expected to restrict the market growth to some extent.

Key players profiled in the report include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Metso Corporation, Schneider Electric SA, and Novatech Process Solutions LLC.

The DCS market is segmented by component type, industry vertical, and geography. The various components are segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of industry verticals, the market is categorized into chemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, food & beverage, power generation, and others (manufacturing, metal & mining, paper & pulp, and automation). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This study comprises analytical depiction of the world DCS market, with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends for gaining a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2022, which is provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

