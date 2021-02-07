Fashion Retailing Market to Grow at Impressive Rate during the forecast period 2019 to 2025
Global Fashion Retailing Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global fashion retailing market are growing global retail e-commerce sector and increasing middle class consumption expenditure.
In addition, rising online fashion penetration rate and rising young population are the some other driving factors that drive the market of fashion retailing. The major restraining factor of global fashion retailing market are high cost of labor, exchange rate volatility and swiftly changing fashion styles.
Some of the major players operating in the market are H&M, GAP Inc., Fast Retailing, Inditex, Unqlo, Boohoo, Arcadia Group, Zara, The Limited, J. crew, and Urbn
Asia-Pacific has dominate the market share with total generating revenue across the globe due to China also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Fashion Retailing. North America region, especially United States is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the coming years due to development trend of online fashion retailing.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Distribution:
Online
In-store
By Product:
Clothing
Apparel
The report provides important information and detailed studies about the industry with economic impacts and regulatory and market support. It also presents a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the industry over the next two years, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape. Thus the report’s conclusion reveals overall growth prospect of the market along with impact analysis.
