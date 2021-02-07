Fourth Party Logistics Market Growth Report and Outlook to 2027 – United Parcel Service of America, GEFCO Group, XPO Logistics, DHL Group, DB Schenker, DAMCO

The global fourth party logistics market accounted to US$ 54.06 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 84.17 Bn by 2027.

Latest market study on “Fourth Party Logistics Market to 2027 by Type (Synergy Plus Operating Model, Solution Integrator Model, and Industry Innovator Model); and End User (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Industrial, Healthcare, Retail, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the fourth party logistics market is estimated to reach US$ 84.17 Bn by 2027 from US$ 54.06 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Fourth Party Logistics Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Fourth Party Logistics Market growth in terms of revenue.

A detailed SWOT analysis of Fourth Party Logistics Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:- Allyn International Services, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., GEFCO Group, XPO Logistics, DHL Group, DB Schenker, DAMCO, LOGISTICS PLUS Inc., GEODIS, and CEVA Logistics among others. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Fourth Party Logistics Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of component, solution, type, application, and geography are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Fourth Party Logistics Market through the segments and sub-segments.

It has been observed that regional demographics have also played a crucial role in the growth of the 4PL services market. As an example, the 4PL adoptions is observed by the retail sector, which in-turn has propelled due to the advent of e-commerce. As APAC region boasts of more than one-third of the global population, the market attractiveness for e-commerce industry is very high in the region. Further, developing economies and rising disposable incomes with individuals have accentuated further the growth in e-commerce activities. Rising demand diversities on account of diverse demographics observed in the region contributes to the supply chain complexities, thus requiring the needs for 4PL services to be deployed by the shipping companies.

Asia is home for nearly 3.5 Bn people, and presently, GDP per capita is 6,799 USD which is expected to grow. There are pleasant e-commerce markets within Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India. Also, count of users using online websites for shopping is projected to increase by 2021. This represents 53% of the total population. Such growing internet of users towards e-commerce sector for fashion, electronics, and other products would help the industry to contribute high portion in GDP. Moreover, many of Asia’s countries holds a leading position in the world of logistics such as China, Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Singapore. Growing e-commerce industry provides positive opportunities to the 4PL providers across Asia.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five forces analysis on a global scenario. Also, key Fourth Party Logistics Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The report segments the global fourth party logistics market as follows:

Global Fourth Party Logistics Market – By Type

Synergy Plus Operating Model

Solution Integrator Model

Industry Innovator Model

Global Fourth Party Logistics Market – By End-User

Automotive

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Industrial

Others

