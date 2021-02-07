In this report, the Global Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Trends and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Trends and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-aramid-fiber-protective-apparel-trends-and-forecast-2019



Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel is specific clothing designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection. It is generally used in special environment such as high temperature, low temperature, strong acid, strong alkali, radiation and so on.

In global market, the production of Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel increases from 4612 K Units in 2012 to 5632 K Units in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.14%. In 2016, the global Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel market is led by North America, capturing about 37.82% of global Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 31.97% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel are concentrated in DuPont, Honeywell, Lakeland, Uvex, Delta Plus, Excalor, Respirex and Drager. DuPont is the world leader, holding 17.86% production market share in 2016.

In application, Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel downstream is wide and recently Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel has acquired increasing significance in various fields of firefighting & law enforcement industry, oil & gas industry, construction & manufacturing industry, mining industry, military industry and others. Globally, the Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel market is mainly driven by growing demand for firefighting & law enforcement industry which accounts for nearly 34.68% of total downstream consumption of Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel in global.

The global Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel market is valued at 1740 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

Honeywell

Lakeland

Uvex

Delta Plus

Excalor

Respirex

Drager

Ansell

TST Sweden

STS

SanCheong

Asatex

Huatong

U.PROTEC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Heavy Aramid Fiber Protective Clothing

Aramid Fiber Workwear

Segment by Application

Firefighting & Law Enforcement Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Construction & Manufacturing Industry

Mining Industry

Military Industry

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-aramid-fiber-protective-apparel-trends-and-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com