Global Avionics Systems Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Avionics are electronics systems used in aircraft for communication, navigation, and various other flight critical applications. Modern avionics also aid in improved navigation and routing, provide enhanced situational awareness to pilots, and improve the ATM process.

North America was the largest production market with a market share of 45.30% in 2012 and 45.71% in 2017 with a decrease of 0.44%. Europe ranked the second market with the market share of 42.02% in 2016.

The growth in global air traffic owing to the increasing business and leisure in various countries across the globe is positively influencing the market for commercial avionics systems in the aviation industry. The global market for commercial avionics systems is chiefly driven by increasing need for real time data to improve aircraft’s operational efficiency. Additionally, the increasing expectation of the air passengers for enhanced in-flight services and solutions has boosted the demand for in-flight entertainment (IFE), which in turn is pushing the market for commercial avionics systems forward. Owing to these factors, the market for commercial avionics systems is growing at a significant pace globally.

The emerging nations such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil are expected to generate further demand in commercial avionics systems market over the forecast period. With increasing investments in the research and development in avionics industry, enhanced products are being launched by the manufacturers to improve the aircraft’s performance, reduce environmental pollution and minimize risks associated with human error during flights. However, the threats of cyber-attacks and the economic turmoil in various countries globally is hindering the growth of this market.

The global Avionics Systems market was 26800 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 38700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Avionics Systems market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Avionics Systems in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Rockwell Collins

Honeywell Aerospace

Thales Group

Garmin Ltd

Cobham

GE Aviation

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Flight Control System

Flight Management System

Health Monitoring System

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial Use

Military Use

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Avionics Systems market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Avionics Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Avionics Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Avionics Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Avionics Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Avionics Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Avionics Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

