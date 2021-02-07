Global Bakery Confectionary Machinery Industry Chain Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Bakery Confectionary Machinery Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bakery Confectionary Machinery Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Bakery Confectionary Machinery market covered Machinery of Bread lines, Biscuits lines, Croissant lines, Pastry make up lines, Flatbread lines, Pizza lines and Pie / quiche lines, which are mainly used for the forming and making up of bread and confectionary.
For industry structure analysis, the bakery confectionary machinery industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 52% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, Europe is the largest production area of bakery confectionary machinery, with revenue share of 63% in 2016.
We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of bakery confectionary machinery. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
The global Bakery Confectionary Machinery market is valued at 760 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bakery Confectionary Machinery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bakery Confectionary Machinery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Fritsch
Rademaker
AMF Bakery Systems
Rondo
Kaak
Mecatherm
Rheon
WP Bakery Group
Zline
Rinc
OSHIKIRI MACHINERY LTD
Gostol
Reading Bakery Systems
BVT Bakery Services BV
Sottoriva SpA
Canol Srl
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Bread lines
Biscuits lines
Croissant lines
Pastry make up lines
Flatbread lines
Pizza lines
Pie / quiche lines
Segment by Application
Industrial Use
Commercial Use
