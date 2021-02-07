In this report, the Global Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Battlefield management system (BMS) is a system meant to integrate information acquisition and processing to enhance command and control of a military unit

Military modernization programs, enhanced situational awareness, increasing defense budgets of countries worldwide, border disputes, and rising tensions between Middle Eastern countries are expected to drive the battlefield management system market during the forecast period. North America led the battlefield management system market in 2016. Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market worth 17.14 Billion USD by 2021

The global Battlefield Management System (BMS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Battlefield Management System (BMS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saab AB

Rockwell Collins

Harris Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Rolta India Limited

Leonardo S.P.A

Thales Group

Raytheon Company

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Headquarter

Vehicle

Soldier

Computing System

Navigation & Imaging System

Communication & Networking System

Segment by Application

Computer Hardware Devices

Computer Software

Display Devices

Imaging Devices

Night Vision Devices

Tracking Devices

Wired Communication Devices

Wireless Communication Devices

IFF

