Global Depth Camera Trends and Forecast Report 2019

Depth Camera uses stereo vision to calculate depth. Depth camera consists of a pair of depth sensors, RGB sensor, and infrared projector.

The depth camera includes: New and advanced stereo depth algorithm for accurate depth perception and long range; dedicated color image signal processor for image adjustments and scaling color data; active infrared projector to illuminate objects to enhance the depth data.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

PMD Technologies

Infineon

PrimeSense (Apple)

MESA (Heptagon)

Melexis

ifm Electronic

Canesta (Microsoft)

Espros Photonics

TriDiCam

Microchip Technology

IFM Electronic GmbH

LMI Technologies

Fastree3D

SoftKinetic (Sony)

Teledyne

Odos-imaging

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Structured-Light Camera

Stereo Vision Camera

Time-of-flight Camera

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Robotics and Drone

Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

Entertainment

Security and Surveillance

Automobile

Others

