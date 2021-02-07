In this report, the Global External Nasal Dilator Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global External Nasal Dilator Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An External Nasal Dilator (END) is basically a strip of adhesive tape with two parallel layers of plastic. Going from one nasal wing to the other, and acting as a spring, the goal of such strips is to prevent nasal wings from collapsing and closing during breathing.

The classification of External Nasal Dilator includes Adults Type and Kids Type; and the sales proportion of Adults Type in 2016 is about 78.6%.

External Nasal Dilator can be used for Nasal Congestion, Snoring and Other. Nasal Congestion was the largest application segment in 2016, and the proportion is about 59.2%. The application used in snoring with the fastest growth rate.

Market competition is not intense. GSK, etc. are the leaders of the industry. The revenue market share of GSK is 80% in 2016. It holds the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The global External Nasal Dilator market is valued at 350 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on External Nasal Dilator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall External Nasal Dilator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GSK

Equate (Walmart)

ASO Medical

Hongze Sanitary

SK&F

Health Right Products

AirWare Labs

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Adults Type

Kids Type

Segment by Application

Nasal Congestion

Snoring

Other

