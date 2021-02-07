In this report, the Global Flexible Display Technology Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Flexible Display Technology Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flexible display technology is a advanced display technology which are flexible in nature, it can be folded, twisted without any alteration. Flexible display is thin and unbreakable in nature. Flexible display technology can be differentiated on the basis of technology as Liquid crystal display (LCD), Organic light emitting diode (OLED) and Electronic paper display (EPD). Organic light emitting diode is a layer of emissive electroluminescent film of organic compounds which emit light when connected to an electric current. Electronic paper display reflects light like a real paper.

January 2018 – In CES 2018, Pioneer showcased the foundation for its next 80 years of automotiveinnovation, which includes both aftermarket and automotive OEM technologies. The portfolio comprises of Flexible OLED Tail Light for automotive.

January 2018 – Universal Display and Sharp Corporation entered into an extended and updated evaluation agreement. Under this agreement, Universal Display will supply its proprietary UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED materials and technology to Sharp Corporation for use in the company’s OLED displays.

The global Flexible Display Technology market is valued at 1390 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flexible Display Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flexible Display Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung Display (Korea)

LG Display(South Korea)

Hewlett-Packard Company (US)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Atmel Corporation (US)

Kent Displays (US)

Universal Display Corporation (US)

Novaled AG (Germany)

Dupont Display (US)

Corning (US)

Philips Electronics (Netherlands)

Materion Corporation (US)

AU Optronics (Taiwan)

E Ink Holdings (Taiwan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid crystal display (LCD)

Organic light emitting diode (OLED)

Electronic paper display (EPD)

Segment by Application

Smartphone

Tablet

Laptop

Smartcard

TV

Wearable Display

