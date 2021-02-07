Global Fluoropolymer Coatings Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Fluoropolymer Coatings Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fluoropolymer Coatings Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Fluoropolymer Coatings market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fluoropolymer Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fluoropolymer Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Whitford Corporation
Akzonobel N.V.
Daikin Industries Ltd.
E.I. DU Pont DE Nemours & Company
PPG Industries, Inc.
BASF SE
The Valspar Corporation
Beckers Group
Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
Tiger Drylac U.S.A., Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PTFE Coating
PVDF Coating
FEP Coatings
ETFE Coatings
Others
Segment by Application
Food Processing
Chemical Processing
Electrical and Electronics
Building & Construction
Other
