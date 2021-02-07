Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Land mobile radio (LMR) system is a regularly interacting group of radio base, mobile, and associated control and fixed relay stations intended to provide LMR communications service over a single area of operation. The term mobile refers to movement of the radio, rather than association with a vehicle; hence mobile radio encompasses handheld and portable radios.

With the migration from analogue to digital technologies forecast to gather pace in the coming years, many countries are seeking to upgrade their communications systems to a digital solution. This migration presents a significant opportunity for infrastructure and system integration suppliers as these new networks are selected and rolled out.

The land mobile radio (LMR) system market is expected to foresee continuous growth in the near future due to the increasing importance of efficient mission-critical operations and the expansion of Long Term Evolution (LTE) network, which is leading to higher demand for LTE-integrated LMR devices.

The Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market was valued at 15200 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 23100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System.

This report presents the worldwide Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Motorola Solutions

Airbus DS

KENWOOD Corporation

Codan Radio

Icom

Hytera

Simoco

Harris Corporation

Sepura

Tait Communications

Selex ES S.p.A

Neolink

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Breakdown Data by Type

Analog

Digital

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Breakdown Data by Application

Public Safety

Public Utilities

Commerce & Industry

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

