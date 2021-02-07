In this report, the Global LoRaWAN LoRa Module Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global LoRaWAN LoRa Module Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

LoRa contains only the link layer protocol and is perfect to be used in P2P communications between nodes. LoRa modules are a little cheaper that the LoRaWAN ones.

LoRaWAN includes the network layer too so it is possible to send the information to any Base Station already connected to a Cloud platform. LoRaWAN modules may work in different frequencies by just connecting the right antenna to its socket.

The global LoRaWAN LoRa Module market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dapu Telecom Technology

Embit

HOPE MicroElectronics

IMST GmbH

Libelium

Link Labs

LairdTech

Manthink

Murata

Multi-Tech Systems

Microchip Technology

NiceRF

Nemeus

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

433MHz

470MHz

868MHz

915MHz

923MHz

Others

Segment by Application

Internet of Things

Smart Agriculture

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Smart Meters

Asset Tracking

Smart Home

Sensor networks

M2M

