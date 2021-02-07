In this report, the Global Macromolecule Hydrogel Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Macromolecule Hydrogel Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydrogel is gel-like or colloidal substances made of water and solids. Hydrogels are highly absorbent (they can contain over 90% water) natural or synthetic polymeric networks. It is widely used in medical fields, industrial fields, consumer goods etc.

Hydrogel is a network of polymer chains that are hydrophilic, sometimes found as a colloidal gel in which water is the dispersion medium. As to the hydrogel downstream application, hydrogel is widely used in medical industry, such as hydrogel dressing, DDS, implants etc. Hydrogel dressings have the unique ability to provide additional moisture to the wound. Hydrogel wound care are its largest downstream market, which shares 69.48% of the consumption in 2016.

USA is the largest sales of hydrogel in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The USA market took up about 46.82% the global market in 2016, closely by Europe 27.64%) and China is followed with the share about 11.80%. After decades of development, the European and American markets are already more mature. In the past few years, many companies and research institutes in China are studying the product. However, the Chinese market manufacturers are still very little. China’s market concentration is relatively high. Acelity and ConvaTec are leaders in the US market. Smith & Nephew United and DSM are leaders in the European market. NIPRO PATCH is a leader in the Japanese market. Jiyuan and Guojia are leaders in the Chinese market.

Acelity, ConvaTec, Smith＆Nephew United, DSM and Covidien are the key producers in the global hydrogel market. Top five companies took up about 39% of the global production in 2016. Acelity is the leading producer over the world with the total local share of about 10.35% in 2016. For most leading companies, these companies’ hydrogels products are often used as downstream products. These companies produce downstream hydrogel ointment and dressings. DSM is the global leader in silicon hydrogels. DSM products are used to contact lenses.

The global Macromolecule Hydrogel market is valued at 430 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 560 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Macromolecule Hydrogel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Macromolecule Hydrogel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Acelity

ConvaTec

Smith＆Nephew United

DSM

Covidien

Molnlycke Health Care

Hollister Incorporated

Axelgaard

Coloplast

Paul Hartmann

Ashland

3M

Derma Sciences

NIPRO PATCH

Ocular Therapeutix

Medico Electrodes International

Jiyuan

Guojia

Huayang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Macromolecule Hydrogel

Synthetic Macromolecule Hydrogel

Segment by Application

Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses

Hydrogel Wound Care

Hydrogel Implants

Consumer Goods

Others

