In this report, the Global Microencapsulation Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Microencapsulation Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Microencapsulation is a process in which tiny particles or droplets are surrounded by a coating to give small capsules, of many useful properties. In general, it is used to incorporate food ingredients, enzymes, cells or other materials on a micro metric scale. Microencapsulation usually refers to sizes ranging from 1 µm to 1 mm.

Microencapsulation Technology has wide range of applications, such as Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Home & Personal Care, Agrochemical, etc. And Pharmaceutical & Healthcare was the most widely used area which took up about 62.7% of the global total in 2017.

USA is the largest countries of Microencapsulation Technology in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 31.4% the global market in 2017, while EU and China were about 30.5%, 11.5%.

BASF, 3M, Evonik, Balchem Corporation, Aveka, GAT Microencapsulation GmbH, DSM, Watson Inc, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Encapsys, TasteTech, Microtek Laboratories, Reed Pacific, Capsulae, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Microencapsulation Technology market. Top 5 took up about half of the global market in 2017. BASF, 3M, Evonik, Balchem Corporation, Aveka etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

The global Microencapsulation market is valued at 1280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Microencapsulation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microencapsulation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

3M

Evonik

Balchem Corporation

Aveka

GAT Microencapsulation GmbH

DSM

Watson Inc

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Encapsys

TasteTech

Microtek Laboratories

Reed Pacific

Capsulae

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type I

Type II

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Home & Personal Care

Agrochemical

Other

