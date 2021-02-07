In this report, the Global Permethrin Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Permethrin Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Permethrin is an insecticide in the pyrethroid family. Pyrethroids are synthetic chemicals that act like natural extracts from the chrysanthemum flower. Permethrin is used in a number of ways to control insects.

Products containing permethrin may be used in Public Hygiene mosquito control programs. They may be used on food and feed crops, on ornamental lawns, on livestock and pets, in structures and buildings, and on clothing. Permethrin may also be used in places where food is handled, such as restaurants. Permethrin was first registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) in 1979, and was re-registered in 2006.

The permethrin industry concentration is relatively high; there are nine major manufacturers in the world, which are mainly distribute in China and India. China has sold about 1611 MT in 2016 and India sold 3352 MT at the same year. As for western countries, companies there usually import permethrin for the production of pesticides and insect repellent.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. International companies have been leading the R&D level in the past. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology.

Global major consumption regions are distributed in China, North America, Europe, India and Japan etc. North America and Europe separately consumed about 13.50% and 14.14% of global total consumption in 2016. China consumed 1611 MT in 2016, accounting for a share of 17.89%. India, as the largest production and consumption region, consumed about 3352 MT in 2016.

This report focuses on Permethrin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Permethrin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sumitomo Chemical

Yangnong Chemical

Bayer

Heranba

Tagros

Meghmani

Crop Life Science Limited

Aestar

Gharda

Guangdong Liwei

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Agriculture Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Public Hygiene

Other

