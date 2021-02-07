Global Ultrafine Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Ultrafine Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ultrafine Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A special category of PCC is the ultrafine PCC, or as it is now more commonly known, the Nano PCC. Nano particles are those which are less than 100 nanometers or 0.1 microns in size. To help judge what this means: a human hair is between 40 to 120 microns thick. To give you an idea of how small this is you would have to line up 400 ultrafine PCC particles, side by side, to make a line of particles the width of the finest human hair.
This report focuses on Ultrafine Precipitated Calcium Carbonate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ultrafine Precipitated Calcium Carbonate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Omya
Imerys
Minerals Technologies
Okutama Kogyo
Maruo Calcium
Mississippi Lime
Solvay
Fimatec
Schaefer Kalk
Cales de Llierca
Chu Shin Chemical Corporation
MARUO CALCIUM
Changzhou Calcium Carbonate
Hebei Lixin Chemistry
Quzhou Jinniu Calcium Carbonate
CHANGSHAN RUIJIN GAIYE
Hubei Jingmen Baochang Calcium Hydroxide
Zhejiang Jianeng Calcium Industry
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Uncoated Precipitated Calcium Carbonate
Coated Precipitated Calcium Carbonate
Segment by Application
Paper Manufacturing
Plastics
Paints & Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Other
