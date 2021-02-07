Global USB Wall Charger Market Size study by Type by Application and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026 | Anker , Incipio , Jasco, Philips, Belkin

Global USB Wall Charger Market valued approximately USD 1255.0 million in 2018 is anticipated The USB wall charger refers to a universal power adapter that enables users to plug into multiple varieties of electrical socket. A USB wall charger optimally delivers power requirements as much as the device needs. A USB wall charger is designed in a way so that it is compatible with a wide range of mobile devices such as Apple iPhone, iPad, android phones, and laptops.The market growth is primarily driven by increasing proliferation of smart phones across the world. The enhanced functionality in smartphones drain out battery too soon, which is propelling the demand for these chargers. Additionally, features associated with the USB wall chargers such as fast charging, compatibility and multiple ports to charge several devices at the same time are further likely to boost the demand for the chargers during the forecast period. However, presence of counterfeit product in the market is expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global USB Wall Charger Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major Key Players of this Report

Anker

Incipio

Jasco

Philips

Belkin

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

1 Port

2 Ports

3 Ports

4 Ports

Others

By Application:

Individual

Commercial

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

