Global Wireless Charging IC Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Wireless Charging IC market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wireless Charging IC market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wireless charging is the transmission of energy from a power source to a device without wires or cables. A wireless charging technology is comprised of two parts, a transmitter (the actual charging station itself) and a receiver (which is inside the device you are charging). Wireless Charging ICs are the core part of Wireless Charging technology.

The market is fragment, the key players are IDT, Texas Instruments, NXP/Freescale, ADI/Linear Tech, Qualcomm, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, On Semiconductor, Semtech, ROHM, Toshiba, Panosonic, Maxim, Generalplus, E-Charging Inc. (CPS), CVSMicro, Xiamen Newyea Tech, ZoneCharge, BOEONE and so on. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

Witnessing the huge market potential, several new players have entered the global market for wireless charging ICs over the past decade. It is expected that the entry of new players into the global market will prompt a counter response from the existing players. This response could take the shape of better and more innovative strategies, introduction new product lines, or expansion of geographical reach. Although the current competitive landscape of the global wireless charging IC market is largely consolidated, it is expected to undergo progressive fragmentation over the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for Wireless Charging IC market globally, with a share exceeding 70% in 2017. Growing use of the product owing to its superior characteristics has been fueling growth of the market in this region.

The Wireless Charging IC market was valued at 2180 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 7500 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wireless Charging IC.

This report presents the worldwide Wireless Charging IC market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

IDT

Texas Instruments

NXP/Freescale

ADI/Linear Tech

Qualcomm

Broadcom

STMicroelectronics

On Semiconductor

Semtech

ROHM

Toshiba

Panosonic

Maxim

Generalplus

E-Charging Inc. (CPS)

CVSMicro

Xiamen Newyea Tech

ZoneCharge

BOEONE

Wireless Charging IC Breakdown Data by Type

Transmitter ICs

Receiver ICs

Wireless Charging IC Breakdown Data by Application

Smart Phones and Tablets

Wearable Electronic Devices

Medical Devices

Automobile Devices

Others

Wireless Charging IC Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Wireless Charging IC status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Wireless Charging IC manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless Charging IC :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wireless Charging IC market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

