Global Wireless Charging IC Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Wireless Charging IC market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wireless Charging IC market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-wireless-charging-ic-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Wireless charging is the transmission of energy from a power source to a device without wires or cables. A wireless charging technology is comprised of two parts, a transmitter (the actual charging station itself) and a receiver (which is inside the device you are charging). Wireless Charging ICs are the core part of Wireless Charging technology.
The market is fragment, the key players are IDT, Texas Instruments, NXP/Freescale, ADI/Linear Tech, Qualcomm, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, On Semiconductor, Semtech, ROHM, Toshiba, Panosonic, Maxim, Generalplus, E-Charging Inc. (CPS), CVSMicro, Xiamen Newyea Tech, ZoneCharge, BOEONE and so on. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.
Witnessing the huge market potential, several new players have entered the global market for wireless charging ICs over the past decade. It is expected that the entry of new players into the global market will prompt a counter response from the existing players. This response could take the shape of better and more innovative strategies, introduction new product lines, or expansion of geographical reach. Although the current competitive landscape of the global wireless charging IC market is largely consolidated, it is expected to undergo progressive fragmentation over the forthcoming years.
Asia Pacific was the largest market for Wireless Charging IC market globally, with a share exceeding 70% in 2017. Growing use of the product owing to its superior characteristics has been fueling growth of the market in this region.
The Wireless Charging IC market was valued at 2180 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 7500 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wireless Charging IC.
This report presents the worldwide Wireless Charging IC market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
IDT
Texas Instruments
NXP/Freescale
ADI/Linear Tech
Qualcomm
Broadcom
STMicroelectronics
On Semiconductor
Semtech
ROHM
Toshiba
Panosonic
Maxim
Generalplus
E-Charging Inc. (CPS)
CVSMicro
Xiamen Newyea Tech
ZoneCharge
BOEONE
Wireless Charging IC Breakdown Data by Type
Transmitter ICs
Receiver ICs
Wireless Charging IC Breakdown Data by Application
Smart Phones and Tablets
Wearable Electronic Devices
Medical Devices
Automobile Devices
Others
Wireless Charging IC Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Wireless Charging IC status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Wireless Charging IC manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless Charging IC :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wireless Charging IC market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-wireless-charging-ic-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Wireless Charging IC market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Wireless Charging IC markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Wireless Charging IC Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Wireless Charging IC market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Wireless Charging IC market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Wireless Charging IC manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Wireless Charging IC Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com