Home Textiles Market By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 | Welspun India Ltd, Springs Global, American Textile Company, Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing co. Ltd., Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co. Ltd., WestPoint Home, Trident Group, Franco Manufacturing

The report titled “Global Home Textiles Market-Analysis By Category (Bedroom Linen, Bath Linen, Dining & Kitchen Linen, Living room Linen, Carpets & Floor Coverings), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Home Textile Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Home Textile market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

According to Publisher research report titled “Global Home Textiles Market-Analysis By Category (Bedroom Linen, Bath Linen, Dining & Kitchen Linen, Living room Linen, Carpets & Floor Coverings), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.52% during 2018-2023.

The bedroom linen segment witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to increasing adoption of western culture and escalating consumer interests towards oversized beds and mattresses. During 2018-23, Home Textile Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to growth of end use sectors such as hospitality, healthcare and housing, growing fashion sensitivity of urban consumers towards home furnishings, growing demand of digitally printed home textiles and rapidly mounting fashion trends in home textiles. Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global home textile market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-Pacific region include surging per capita expenditure, availability of potential consumers in the market, increasing investments by major regional players, improving lifestyles of consumers etc. are driving the demand of home textile in the market.

Scope of the Report:

Global Home Textiles Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

-Home Textiles Market-Size, Growth, Forecast

-Analysis By Type (Built-In, Freestanding)

-By Sales Channel (Retail Outlets, Online)

Regional Markets-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East/ Africa and Latin America (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

-Home Textiles Market-Size, Growth, Forecast

-Analysis By Type (Bedroom Linen, Bathroom Linen, Kitchen Linen, Upholstery and Floor Coverings)

Country Analysis-United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, India, China, Japan and Russia (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

-Home Textiles Market-Size, Growth, Forecast

-Analysis By Type (Bedroom Linen, Bathroom Linen, Kitchen Linen, Upholstery and Floor Coverings)

Other Report Highlights

-Market Dynamics-Drivers and Restraints

-Market Trends

-Porter Five Force Analysis

-Competitive Landscape

-Company Analysis-Welspun India Ltd, Springs Global, American Textile Company, Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing co. Ltd., Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co. Ltd., WestPoint Home, Trident Group, Franco Manufacturing and Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co. Ltd.

