Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market 2019-2025 |World Business Overview, Key Players Analysis and Segmentations

Injectable drug delivery devices are the devices used to administer drugs into the circulatory system. It is the most effective and common route for the administration of most therapeutic agents to ensure a quick response. Injectable drugs are used when patient is unconscious and require quick effect. These devices are majorly used during treatment of diseases like cancer and diabetes.

Increasing cancer population is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Global injectable drug delivery devices market is driven by rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing occurrence of needle-stick injuries, increasing use of biologics. Technological advancements, improving patient compliance, beneficial reimbursement policies, increasing healthcare awareness and increasing geriatric population has also contributed to the growth of the market. Whereas, risk of blood-borne infections, safety concerns regarding the use of injectable, introduction of the alternative drug delivery devices would restrain the growth of the market.

The global healthcare expenditure is expected to ascend at an accelerated rate. Owing to the advent of personalized medicine and care, increasing use of exponential technologies, along with new market entrants that are disruptive and highly competitive in nature, the healthcare industry is expected to witness an augmented performance in their profitability and finances. Other factors contributing to such ascension include the rising demand or expanding care delivery sites and revamping of the public funding models.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dickinson and Company

Baxter International

Schott

Eli Lilly

Pfizer

Gerresheimer

Terumo Corporation

Antares Pharma

Novo Nordik

Sanofi

Unilife Corporation

Zogenix

Hospira

Presage Bioscience

MicroCHIPS

Pearl Therapeutics

Genentech

Bend Research

Segment by Type

Devices

Formulation

Segment by Application

Immune Disorder

Cancer

Diabetes

Other

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

