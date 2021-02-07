Intravascular Catheters Market Expected to Reach $11.08 billion by 2026 – Medtronic, Johnson, Mckesson Medical Surgical, Cook Medical, Terumo, Edwards Life Sciences, Smiths Medical, Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard, Getinge, Coloplast

According to Publisher, the Global Intravascular Catheters market is accounted for $3.84 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.08 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and rising incidence rates of urology disorders are some of the factors driving the market. However, the increasing prevalence of catheter-based hospital-acquired infections is restricting the market. In addition, the rising concern about hospital-acquired infection and rising health insurance coverage are ample opportunities for market growth.

Intravascular catheters are the most common cause of nosocomially acquired bloodstream infections. Bacteria found adhering to the intraluminal surfaces of catheters are the principal source and cause of these infections. Adherent bacteria over time are known to form multicellular communities which become encased within a three-dimensional matrix of extracellular polymeric material known as biofilms, which are thought to be responsible for persistent infections.

Amongst end user, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) segment is dominated in the market due to independent healthcare facilities entirely focused on providing outpatient surgical care. They incur comparatively fewer surgery costs and are also cleaner and safer than hospitals. This segment is coupled with the rising incidence of oenological, neurological, cardiovascular, and gastroenterological diseases for the growth of the market.

By geography, Asia Pacific region is dominated with includes of growing prevalence of oenological disorders, infectious and renal diseases, urological problems, rising inpatient, and emergency room procedures. Moreover, this region is estimated to expand further owing to the presence of the target population, increased awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and rise in healthcare coverage.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Intravascular Catheters Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Intravascular Catheters Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Intravascular Catheters Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Intravascular Catheters Market Overview

5.2 Global Intravascular Catheters Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Intravascular Catheters Market

