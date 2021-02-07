Knee Replacement Market 2019 Top Companies- Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith & Nephew and more…
Knee Replacement is a surgical procedure to replace the weight-bearing surfaces of the knee joint to relieve pain and disability. It is most commonly performed for osteoarthritis, and for other knee diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. This report focuses on Knee Replacement volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Knee Replacement market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Knee Replacement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Knee Replacement manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Zimmer Biomet
DePuy Synthes
Stryker
Smith & Nephew
Exactech
ConforMis
Aesculap Implant Systems
Arthrex
Arthrosurface
Baumer
B. Braun
Medacta
MicroPort Scientific
Corin Group
Waldemar LINK
DJO Global
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Primary knee replacement
Partial knee replacement
Revision knee replacement
Segment by Application
ASCs
Hospitals
