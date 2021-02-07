Knee Replacement Market 2019 Top Companies- Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith & Nephew and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Knee Replacement Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Knee Replacement Market



Knee Replacement is a surgical procedure to replace the weight-bearing surfaces of the knee joint to relieve pain and disability. It is most commonly performed for osteoarthritis, and for other knee diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. This report focuses on Knee Replacement volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Knee Replacement market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Knee Replacement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Knee Replacement manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Exactech

ConforMis

Aesculap Implant Systems

Arthrex

Arthrosurface

Baumer

B. Braun

Medacta

MicroPort Scientific

Corin Group

Waldemar LINK

DJO Global

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Primary knee replacement

Partial knee replacement

Revision knee replacement

Segment by Application

ASCs

Hospitals



