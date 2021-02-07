Know About Automotive Shielding Market by 2025 | Profiling Top Key Companies as Federal-Mogul , Laird PLC, Morgan Advanced Materials, Elringklinger Ag, Dana

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Automotive Shielding Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

Global Automotive Shielding Market valued approximately USD 6.85 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.23% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The automotive shielding market is driven by the rising vehicle production followed by growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, increasing adoption rate of electronic components and rising safety concerns.

Rising demand for passenger cars and EVs vehicles is also driving the growth of the automotive shielding market across the globe over the forecast period. EVs production is increasing at higher rate owing to various factors including high fuel efficiency with low carbon emission is also expected to drive the adoption of automotive shielding in emerging economies.

Top Key Players of this Report

Federal-Mogul

Laird PLC

Morgan Advanced Materials

Elringklinger Ag

Dana Incorporated

Schaffner

Henkel

3M

Chomerics

Kitagawa

Tech-Etch

Marian, Inc.

On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Shielding Market is segmented into Shielding Type, Material Type, Heat Application, EMI Application, Vehicle Type and Electric Vehicle Type. The Shielding Type is segmented into EMI shielding and heat shielding, Material Type is categorized into metallic shield and Non-metallic shield, Heat Application is divided into engine compartment, exhaust system and turbocharger. Additionally, EMI application is segmented into adaptive cruise control (ACC), electric motor, engine control module (ECM), forward collision warning (FCW), intelligent park assists (IPA), lane departure warning (LDW) and infotainment, vehicle type is categorized into passenger car, light commercial vehicle (LCV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) and Electric Vehicle Type into iBattery electric vehicle (BEV), fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (FCEV).

Vehicle type segment is anticipated to dominate the Automotive Shielding Market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Shielding Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Shielding Type

o EMI Shielding

o Heat Shielding

By Material Type:

– Metallic Shield

– Non-Metallic Shield

By Heat Application:

– Engine Compartment

– Exhaust System

– Turbocharger

By EMI Application:

– Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

– Electric Motor

– Engine Control Module (ECM)

– Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

– Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

– Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

– Infotainment

Fundamentals of Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Automotive Shielding Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Shielding Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Shielding Type

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Shielding Market, by Material Type

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Shielding Market, by Heat Application

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Shielding Market, by EMI Application

Chapter 9. Global Automotive Shielding Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

Chapter 10. Global Automotive Shielding Market, by Vehicle Type

Chapter 11. Global Automotive Shielding Market, by Regional Analysis

