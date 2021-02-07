Know How Predictive Analytics in Supply Chain Market Expanding Massively by 2019-2027 with Key Players- Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Google, IBM, Microsoft

The need for a more efficient automated supply chain service coupled with demands for higher efficiencies in the supply chain operations is anticipated to be a major driver for the predictive analytics in supply chain market. Concerns around the security of the data in the cloud services still hinder the growth of the predictive analytics in supply chain market. Increasing advancements in the field of predictive analytics would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the predictive analytics in supply chain market.

Supply chain is a largely exhaustive stream with a large set of components that are necessary for effective operations. Logistic companies globally depend upon accuracy, efficiency, and timeliness in order to meet the consumer demands. The integration of predictive analytics is anticipated to bring about a positive change in the supply chain market owing to its ability to determine real-time consumer patters, data tracking, and thereby anticipated demands. Supply and demand are the core aspects of any supply chain and in an extremely competitive landscape, a balanced supply chain ensures companies to gain competitive business edge.

Major Companies profiled in this report includes, Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Netsuite Inc., Oracle Corporation, VMWare Corporation, Yahoo, Incorporation.

The global predictive analytics in supply chain market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the predictive analytics in supply chain market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment model, the predictive analytics in supply chain market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises.

Further, the predictive analytics in supply chain market is segmented on the basis of enterprise size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The predictive analytics in supply chain market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified into Food and Beverage, consumer goods and retail, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global predictive analytics in supply chain market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America.

The predictive analytics in supply chain market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

