Latest Report on ARM Microprocessor Market 2018-2025 : Global Top Player like Intel , Nvidia , IBM , Qualcomm Technologies

Premium Market Insights latest report, “ARM Microprocessor Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

Global ARM Microprocessor Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The ARM Microprocessor Market is continuously growing in global scenario over the upcoming years. An ARM processor is one of a family of CPUs based on the RISC (reduced instruction set computer) architecture developed by Advanced RISC Machines (ARM). Rising popularity of smartphones & tablets and increasing impact of Internet-of-Things (IoT) are the key driving factors of the market across the world. Furthermore, increasing usage of electronics in automobiles is creating numerous opportunity in the market over the upcoming years. Moreover, the simplified design of ARM processor enables more efficient multicore processing and easier coding for developers. Due to the reduced instruction set, ARM microprocessor need a few number of transistors, that results in smaller die size for the ICs, due to which these processors are smaller in size, less complex and consume low power and that makes them apt for miniaturized devices. These factors of ARM Microprocessor also increasing demand among its end-user industries over the upcoming years. However, high cost associated with the raw material and advent of low value mobile gadgets are the restraining factors of the market across the globe. The regional analysis of Global ARM Microprocessor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

Companies Covered in this Report

– Intel Corporation (US)

– Nvidia Corporation (US)

– IBM Corporation (US)

– Qualcomm Technologies Incorporated (US)

– NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

– Microchip Technology Incorporated (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. ARM Microprocessor Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. ARM Microprocessor Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. ARM Microprocessor Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. ARM Microprocessor Market, by Type

Chapter 6. ARM Microprocessor Market, by Application

Chapter 7. ARM Microprocessor Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

