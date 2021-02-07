Latest Study on Smart Factory Market Forecast to 2025 by Leading Key Players: ABB, Emerson Electric, Fanuc, General Electric, Johnson Controls

Advancing trends in digital technologies and automation systems, the developments in factory have taken new dimension. There is fair awareness among companies about the systems and automation devices which allows them to compete with their competitors and ensure to meet the requirements of the customers with added efficiency. Smart factory is that platform which help companies to bridge the gap between physical and digital objects, manufacturers are focusing on cyber world where the entire eco-system is connected to deliver high efficiency in factory and low defects and intervals.

The report aims to provide an overview of global smart factory market with detailed market segmentation by product, end-user vertical and geography. The global smart factory market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.

Companies Mentioned:

ABB

Emerson Electric

Fanuc

General Electric

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric

The objectives of this report are as follows:

– To provide overview of the global smart factory market

– To analyze and forecast the global smart factory market on the basis of product and end-user vertical

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall smart factory market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Smart Factory Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Smart Factory in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Smart Factory market.

