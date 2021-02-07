Lots of New Trends in Risk Analytics Market, Forecasting for 2019-2027 and Leading Key Players Include AXIOMSL, BRIDGEi2i Analytics, FIS, GURUCUL, IBM, Moody’s Analytics, Oracle, Provenir, SAP, SAS Institute

Risk analytics help in managing risks by taking out guesswork from risk-related issues using several techniques and technologies. Rising business process automation and increasing complexities in business processes are encouraging the market for risk analytics. Moreover, the fintech industry is continuously witnessing innovation, which makes it prone to related risks. Increasing inclination of the North American countries towards technological innovations is expected to result in high growth of risk analytics market in this region.

The risk analytics market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing incidences of data and security breaches coupled with increasing digitalization. Another factor which is expected to augment the market growth is increasing compliance requirements of various laws and regulations. However, the integration of data from data silos is a significant challenge faced by the risk analytics market during the forecast period. On the other hand, AI and blockchain technologies are expected to create favorable opportunities for the key market players in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include AXIOMSL, Inc., BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, FIS, GURUCUL, IBM Corporation, Moody’s Analytics, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Provenir, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc.

The “Global Risk Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of risk analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, type, deployment, industry vertical, and geography. The global risk analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading risk analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global risk analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented as software and services. Based on type, the market is segmented as strategic risk, financial risk, operational risk, and others. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, government and defense, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. RISK ANALYTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. RISK ANALYTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. RISK ANALYTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. RISK ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. RISK ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

9. RISK ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT MODE

10. RISK ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

11. RISK ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. RISK ANALYTICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. AXIOMSL, INC.

13.2. BRIDGEI2I ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS

13.3. FIS

13.4. GURUCUL

13.5. IBM CORPORATION

13.6. MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC.

13.7. ORACLE CORPORATION

13.8. PROVENIR

13.9. SAP SE

13.10. SAS INSTITUTE INC.

14. APPENDIX

