Mackerel Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Bumble Bee Foods, Maruha Nichiro, Mowi, NISSUI and more…

Mackerel Market



Mackerel is a common name applied to several different species of pelagic fish, mostly from the family Scombridae. They are found in both temperate and tropical seas, mostly living along the coast or offshore in the oceanic environment. Mackerel is rich in nutrients such as protein, selenium, and vitamin B12. The nutritional value of nutrients such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) is also high in mackerel. The consumption of mackerel helps in boosting immunity, increasing bone strength, and improving cognition and cardiovascular health. Because of such health benefits, there is a growing popularity of mackerel, especially among health-conscious consumers.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mackerel market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. This report studies the global market size of Mackerel in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Mackerel in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Mackerel market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Mackerel market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Mowi ASA

NISSUI

Thai Union Group PCL

…

Mackerel market size by Type

Frozen and Processed Mackerel

Fresh Mackerel

Mackerel market size by Applications

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Mackerel market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mackerel market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Mackerel companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Mackerel submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Mackerel market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



