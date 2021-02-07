Metamaterials Technologies Market Growth 2017-2026 Leading Key Players – Metamagnetics, Medical Wirelessnsing (MediWiSe), Luminus Devices, Kymeta Corporation, Inframat Corporation, Fractal Antenna Systems

Metamaterials Technologies Market is growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. Increase in variety of design functionalities and rising wireless communication services are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of synthesization of metamaterials is restraining the market growth.

The metamaterial is a material engineered to have a property that is not found in naturally occurring materials. They are made from assemblies of multiple elements fashioned from composite materials such as metals and plastics. The materials are usually arranged in repeating patterns, at scales that are smaller than the wavelengths of the phenomena they influence. Metamaterials derive their properties not from the properties of the base materials, but from their newly designed structures.

Based on the type, the acoustic metamaterials segment has acquired considerable growth during the forecast period due to the product demand for applications in sound frameworks, sonar advances, heat exchangers, soundproofing coatings, vibration-dampers, and thermal insulators. By Geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increased funding by the European Commission on research and development on the market, mostly in solar and optics applications.

Major Key Players of the Metamaterials Technologies Market are:

Metamagnetics, Medical Wirelessnsing (MediWiSe), Luminus Devices, Kymeta Corporation, Inframat Corporation, Fractal Antenna Systems (FRACTAL), Fianium, Evolv Technology, Echodyne Corporation, Colossal Storage Corporation, Applied EM and Alight Technologies ApS.

Major Types of Metamaterials Technologies covered are:

– Acoustic Metamaterials

– Photonic Metamaterials

– Radio and Microwave Metamaterials

– Terahertz Metamaterials

– Other Types

Major Applications of Metamaterials Technologies covered are:

– Acoustic Devices

– Communication and Radar

– Medical Imaging and Industrial Imaging

– Solar

– Other Applications

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Metamaterials Technologies consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Metamaterials Technologies market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Metamaterials Technologies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Metamaterials Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Metamaterials Technologies Market Size

2.2 Metamaterials Technologies Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Metamaterials Technologies Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Metamaterials Technologies Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Metamaterials Technologies Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Metamaterials Technologies Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Metamaterials Technologies Sales by Product

4.2 Global Metamaterials Technologies Revenue by Product

4.3 Metamaterials Technologies Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Metamaterials Technologies Breakdown Data by End User

