MHealth Market Growth Strategies 2019 – Lead by Philips, Medtronic, LifeWatch, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cisco Systems, Masimo

This market intelligence report on MHealth market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global MHealth market have also been mentioned in the study.

m-Health market is estimated to account for US$ 246,820.4 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 22,722.1 Mn in 2017.

Some Of Major Key Players Include In This Report Are:

LifeWatch,

PHILIPS,

Medtronic,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

athenahealth, Inc.,

Honeywell Life Care Solutions,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

OMRON Corporation,

Masimo,

AgaMatrix, Inc.

and among others.

A comprehensive view of the MHealth market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from MHealth market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

Leading MHealth market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the MHealth market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Market Segments-

mHealth is referred to the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices such as mobile phones, tablets, personal digital assistants and other wireless infrastructure. mHealth allows the education and awareness, remote monitoring, diagnostic and treatment support and other services. The global mhealth market is a mature market which is segmented on the basis of services, devices end user. Based on services, the market is classified as remote monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment services, health support services, fitness & wellness services and others. By devices, the mhealth market is segmented into insulin pump, BP monitor, glucose monitor, personal pulse oximeters and others. On the basis of end user segment, the market is classified as mobile operators, devices vendors, health providers and others.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics

Scope Of Market-

“Global MHealth Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of MHealth market with detailed market segmentation by product, formulation, application, and geography. The global MHealth market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading MHealth market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

