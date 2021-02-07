Nebuliser Market Growth Analysis 2019 with Leading Companies- PARI, Omron, Drive DeVilbiss HC, Philips, Yuwell and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Nebuliser Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A nebulizer changes medication from a liquid to a mist so that it can be more easily inhaled into the lungs. Nebulizers are particularly effective in delivering asthma medications to infants and small children and to anyone who has difficulty using an asthma inhaler. Smoking, rising environmental pollution and the various types of allergies associated with it, will increase the respiratory disorders such as asthma and other lung diseases in coming years. These respiratory disorders will increase the demand of nebulisers in future.

Another factor which is driving the growth of global nebuliser market is the increasing aged population across the globe. The prevalence of respiratory diseases is more in aged population rather than youngsters which are creating robust development in global nebuliser market. However, the risk of infection associated with the long-term use of a nebuliser and its less portability are hampering the growth of global nebuliser market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PARI GmbH

Omron

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Philips

Yuwell

Leyi

Folee

Medel S.p.A

Briggs Healthcare

3A Health Care

Trudell Medical International

GF Health Products

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and the various initiatives taken by the government to fight with it are increasing the use of nebuliser in North America. Developing regions like Asia-Pacific is also creating the positive impact on the nebuliser market due to increasing number of the population diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and other lung related diseases.

This report focuses on Nebuliser volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nebuliser market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Nebuliser in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Nebuliser manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Type

Pneumatic Nebuliser

Ultrasonic Nebuliser

Mesh Nebuliser

Segment by Application

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Asthma

Others



