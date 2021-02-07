New Technology Analysis Report of Electric Shavers Market 2019-2025

Europe led the global electric shavers market both in terms of revenue and volume due to higher adoption rate of electric shavers. The region constituted over 35% of the global electric shavers market in terms of revenue in 2017. While Europe is prophesied to lose some of its market share to emerging nations in the future, it will continue leading the market through the forecast period. Likewise, North America is predicted to lose its market share soon.

Consumer goods or final goods refer to any product that is bought by average consumers for their consumption. These result products are directly seen on the store shelf and not used in the production of another good as raw materials. Some of the examples of final products include food & beverages products, clothing, automobiles, packaged goods, electronics, clothing, and jewelry. Consumer goods are categorized into two dynamics, durable and non-durable goods or capital goods.

Top key Players

Philips Norelco

Braun

Remington

Panasonic

Wahl

BIC

Conair

MANGROOMER

Andis

Maxam

Vivitar

Optimus

Emjoi

Tech Toyz

LADYGROOMER

PRITECH

Eternal

Perfect Life Ideas

Epilady

Segment by Type

Rechargeable Shaver

Battery Type Shaver

Segment by Application

Male Consumers

Female Consumers

