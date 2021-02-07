Nicotine Gum Market Projected to Register 5% CAGR to 2026 | Global Analysis and Forecast Report with Key Players like Pfizer, Glaxosmithkline, Fertin Pharma, Revolymer, Johnson & Johnson

Global Nicotine Gum Market valued approximately USD 373.1 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Nicotine Gum market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Nicotine Gum is basically a smoking cessation product which helps the smokers to slowly overcome the nicotine addiction. The Nicotine is released by the chewing the gum & is absorbed into the blood stream of the individual through the lining of the mouth that helps the smokers to slowly lower their craving for nicotine. It is one of the nicotine replacement therapies & it is an over the counter medication for the smokers across the globe. The Nicotine Gum market is primarily driven owing to surge in health awareness, higher availability of nicotine gum and increase in demand for nicotine replacement therapy in both the developed and developing countries across the globe.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Pfizer

Glaxosmithkline

Fertin Pharma

Revolymer

Johnson & Johnson

The regional analysis of Global Nicotine Gum Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

2 Mg Nicotine Gum

4 Mg Nicotine Gum

6 Mg Nicotine Gum

By Application:

Withdrawal Clinics

Medical Practice

Individual Smokers

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Nicotine Gum Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

