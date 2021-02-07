Patch Management Market Research Analysis with Top Key Players Profiles – Automox, Avast Software, ConnectWise, Ivanti, JAMF Software, Kaseya, ManageEngine, Micro Focus International, Microsoft, Qualys

The Industry Report gives detail analysis of the “Patch Management market” structure along with forecast, market size & share, different segments and developing trends of the Patch Management industry.

Patch management is essential for the testing and installation of multiple changes in the code to existing application or software tools. The process ensures repair of system vulnerabilities discovered post release of the infrastructure components. The patch management market in Europe is expected to witness robust growth on account of strict cyber security regulations in the region.

The patch management market is anticipated to witness decent growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for up-to-date applications coupled with increasing deployment of third-party applications. Additionally, favorable government regulations are likely to bolster the market growth. However, application compatibility and patch testing issues are significant challenges for patch management market. Nevertheless, the increasing popularity of mobile and web platforms is expected to showcase growth opportunities for the patch management market in the coming years.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Automox Inc.

Avast Software s.r.o.

ConnectWise, LLC

Ivanti

JAMF Software, LLC (Jamf)

Kaseya Limited

ManageEngine (Zoho Corp.)

Micro Focus International plc

Microsoft Corporation

Qualys, Inc.

The global patch management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, healthcare, retail, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Patch Management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Patch Management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Patch Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Patch Management market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Patch Management Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Patch Management Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Patch Management Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Patch Management Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

