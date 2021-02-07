Payment as a Service Market 2027 Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application | Agilysys, Alpha Fintech, Aurus, First American Payment Systems, First Data, Ingenico, Paysafe, Pineapple Payments, TSYS

The Payment as a Service is a service provided by a company that offers shops online services for accepting electronic payments by different payments method which include bank-based payments such as direct debit, credit card, real-time bank transfer and bank transfer based on online banking. It is the third party that allows the merchant to accept a wide variety of payments through a single channel, and this factor drives the growth for payment as a service market.

The payment as a service provides high-quality customer experiences and services with quick and secure payment and thriving on secure and real-time transaction drive its growth in the market. Global standards for cross border payment remains the hurdle for its growth, but rising demand for payment as a service by merchant because of government initiatives for payments method and future need for integrated payment procedure gives an opportunity for growth in the market of payment as a service and expected in growth of payment as a service market.

Top Key Vendors: Agilysys, Alpha Fintech, Aurus, First American Payment Systems, First Data, Ingenico, Paysafe, Pineapple Payments, TSYS, Verifone.

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Payment as a Service Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis.

The global Payment as a Service market is segmented on the basis of Component, Service, and Vertical. Based on Component the market is segmented into Platform and Services. On the basis of the Services the market is segmented into Professional service and Managed service. On the basis of the Vertical the market is segmented into Retail, Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Payment as a Service Market based on various segments. It also provides Market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Payment as a Service Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

