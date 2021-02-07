PC as a Service Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2024 | Lenovo (Hong Kong), SHI International (US), Hewlett-Packard (US), CompuCom Systems (US), Microsoft (US), Dell Technologies (US), Telia (Sweden), Service IT Direct (Bizbang) (US)
Global PC as a Service Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of PC as a Service (PCaaS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The growth of the PCaaS market is driven by factors such as the inclination of businesses toward the OPEX model rather than the CAPEX model, and the superior benefits offered by PCaaS business model. Also, additional advantages of the PCaaS model, such as flexibility and scalability, are expected to drive the PCaaS market.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Lenovo (Hong Kong), SHI International (US), Hewlett-Packard (US), CompuCom Systems (US), Microsoft (US), Dell Technologies (US), Telia (Sweden), Service IT Direct (Bizbang) (US), Arrow Electronics (US), StarHub (Singapore), SYNNEX Corporation (US), CHG-MERIDIAN (Germany), Zones (US), Softcat (England), Hemmersbach (Germany), PC Connection (US), Utopic Software (US), ATEA Group (Norway), Computer System Australia (CSA) (Australia), Innova Technology Services (UK), Computacentre (UK), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), XMA LTD (England), Capgemini (France), Intel Corporation (US), RAM-Tech PC Solutions (US)
This study considers the PC as a Service (PCaaS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Hardware
Software
Services
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME)
Large Enterprises
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global PC as a Service (PCaaS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of PC as a Service (PCaaS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global PC as a Service (PCaaS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the PC as a Service (PCaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of PC as a Service (PCaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) by Players
4 PC as a Service (PCaaS) by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Lenovo (Hong Kong)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 PC as a Service (PCaaS) Product Offered
11.1.3 Lenovo (Hong Kong) PC as a Service (PCaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Lenovo (Hong Kong) News
11.2 SHI International (US)
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 PC as a Service (PCaaS) Product Offered
11.2.3 SHI International (US) PC as a Service (PCaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 SHI International (US) News
11.3 Hewlett-Packard (US)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 PC as a Service (PCaaS) Product Offered
11.3.3 Hewlett-Packard (US) PC as a Service (PCaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Hewlett-Packard (US) News
11.4 CompuCom Systems (US)
