PEO Software Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Justworks, Metrics, BambooHR, Zoho, Abel and more…

Professional employer organization (PEO) services providers are typically used by small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs)— which might not be able to afford a standalone HR department—to access scalable and affordable corporate HR services and support. PEOs are co-employers, meaning they act as a parent company and become the employer of record for tax purposes. This enables SMBs to essentially pool together to access enterprise-level benefits and rates on services such as health insurance, employee benefits, and payroll.

This report focuses on the global PEO Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PEO Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Justworks

Metrics

BambooHR

Zoho

Abel

AccessPoint

HROi

Zenefits

Genesis

JazzHR

Replicon

iCIMS

The Applicant Manager

Eddy

Insperity

LandrumHR

ApplicantStack

TriNet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

Construction

Finance and Insurance

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global PEO Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the PEO Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



