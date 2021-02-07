Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market Latest Advancements and Demand Analysis 2018-2025

Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market valued approximately USD 430 million in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.12% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors predicted to augment the market are escalating requirements for PoE chipsets in connectivity, security, and lighting applications from industrial and commercial users, ability to dispatch electrical power and networking through one cable, rising applications of Power over Ethernet (PoE) chipsets in the residential sector, specifically in complete wireless local area network (WLAN) coverage, webcams & closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs), and IP telephones.

The regional analysis of Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Some of the leading market players include STMicroelectronics, Akros Silicon, Inc., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Linear Technology Corporation, Flexcomm Technology Limited, Microsemi Corporation, ON Semiconductor, Silicon Laboratories, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset

– Powered Devices (PD) Chipset

By Standard:

– 802.3bt Standard

– 802.3at Standard

– 802.3af Standard

By Application:

– LED Lighting

– Security

– Infotainment

– Connectivity

– Others

By End-User:

– Residential

– Commercial

o Hospitality

o Retail

o Office Building & Small Offices

o Healthcare

o Others

– Industrial

By Device Type:

– VoIP Phones

– Proximity Sensors

– Ethernet Switch & Ejector

– Network Cameras

– Wireless Radio Access Point

– Others

