Projection Mapping Equipment Market Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022 | Sony Electronics, Epson, Panasonic, Barco, Ross Video, Grass Valley, Christie Digital Systems, BenQ

The report titled “Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market-By Type (Projectors, Switchers, Others), Rental Market (Type, Event)-Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, rental market, list of projection mapping events and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global projection mapping equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

According to Publisher research report “Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market-By Type (Projectors, Switchers, Others), Rental Market (Type, Event)-Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022)”, the global projection mapping equipment market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 17.33 % during 2017-2022.

The segment of projection mapping projectors witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of augmentation in the number of events that require multiple projectors which further amplifies demand for the varied types of projectors. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global projection mapping equipment market in 2016. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising number of sporting and music events implementing the projection mapping technology.

Scope of the Report

Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017E-2022F)

-Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market-Size and Growth

-By Type-Projectors, Switchers

-Rental Market-By Type of Equipment, By Type of Projection Mapping, Application, List of Projection Mapping Events

Regional Markets-North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Projection Mapping Equipment Market-Size and Growth

-By Type-Projectors, Switchers

Country Analysis-U.S., Canada, Germany, Spain, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia)

Projection Mapping Equipment Market-Size and Growth

-By Type-Projectors, Switchers

Rental Market Analysis

-By Type of Equipment

-By Type of Projection Mapping

-Application

-List of Projection Mapping Events

Other Report Highlights

-Market Dynamics-Drivers and Restraints

-Market Trends

-SWOT Analysis

-Company Analysis-Sony Electronics, Epson, Panasonic, Barco, Ross Video, Grass Valley, Christie Digital Systems, BenQ

