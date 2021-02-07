Rescue Robot Market 2019 Top Companies- Rovenso, Anybotics, Robotsystem, Honda, Superdroid Robots and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Rescue Robot Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Rescue Robot Market
A rescue robot is a robot that has been designed for the purpose of rescuing people. Common situations that employ rescue robots are mining accidents, urban disasters, hostage situations, and explosions. The benefits of rescue robots to these operations include reduced personnel requirements, reduced fatigue, and access to otherwise unreachable areas. This report focuses on Rescue Robot volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rescue Robot market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Rescue Robot in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Rescue Robot manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Rovenso
ANYbotics
ROBOTSYSTEM
Honda
SuperDroid Robots
BlackDog
Husarion
Tmsuk
VECNA Technologies
Sarcos Robotics
Boston Dynamics
OC Robotics
Foster-Miller
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Fire
Earthquake
Others
Segment by Application
Personal
Commercial
