Smart Signaling Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Top Key Players: Trafficware, Reno A&E, Siemens AG, Wabtec Corporation, Jenoptik, Rapid Flow Technologies, Miovision, Econolite, Global Traffic Technologies, Onnyx Electronisys

Global Smart Signaling Market Growth 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Signaling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Intelligent traffic signals are part of the integrated traffic management system and are used to effectively control traffic from a centralized location.These systems are equipped with embedded sensors that can be used to analyze peak traffic throughout the day.Intelligent signaling systems can eventually be automated by using AI to proactively redirect traffic on high-throughput routes, thereby reducing traffic congestion, pollution, travel time, and associated costs.Intelligent traffic signals and sensors can control the flow of traffic between cities based on specific levels of demand.Through this implementation, congestion can be reduced by smoothing traffic flow and prioritizing traffic on demand in real time and reducing pollution throughout the city.In addition, intelligent signals simultaneously collect event-based high-resolution traffic data from multiple intersections and create real-time signal performance measurements, including arterial travel time, stop times, queue length, intersections delay and service levels.The system helps eliminate stop-start driving, which is inefficient and polluting.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Trafficware, Reno A&E, Siemens AG, Wabtec Corporation, Jenoptik, Rapid Flow Technologies, Miovision, Econolite, Global Traffic Technologies, Onnyx Electronisys, General Electric

This study considers the Smart Signaling value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Urban Traffic

Public Transport

Freeway

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Signaling market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Signaling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Signaling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Signaling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart Signaling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Smart Signaling by Players

4 Smart Signaling by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Smart Signaling Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Trafficware

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Smart Signaling Product Offered

11.1.3 Trafficware Smart Signaling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Trafficware News

11.2 Reno A&E

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Smart Signaling Product Offered

11.2.3 Reno A&E Smart Signaling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Reno A&E News

11.3 Siemens AG

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Smart Signaling Product Offered

11.3.3 Siemens AG Smart Signaling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Siemens AG News

11.4 Wabtec Corporation

