Telepresence Robotics Market 2019 by Technology and Top Key Players- Double Robotics, Vecna Technologies, iRobot, Anybots and more…
Telepresence robots are the autonomous, remotely monitored robots equipped with a smartphone and/or motorized desktop stands, which are connected to a camera or a monitor. These robots are categorized as autonomous mobile robots and motorized desktop robots, which are considered as stationary robots. The telepresence robots are mainly of two types mobile and stationary. These telepresence robots are convenient and have multi-purpose end-use applications over other robotics.
This report focuses on Telepresence Robotics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Telepresence Robotics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Telepresence Robotics in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Telepresence Robotics manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Double Robotics
Vecna Technologies
iRobot Corporation
Anybots Inc.
InTouch Technologies
Suitable Technologies
Xandex Inc.
Mantaro Product Development Services
Amy Robotics
AXYN Robotique
SuperDroid Robots
Omron Adept Techonologies
Orbis Robotics
Inbot Technology
Endurance
Camanio Care Giraff
Xaxxon Technologies
FutureRobot
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Mobile Telepresence Robots
Stationary Telepresence Robots
Segment by Application
Medical & Healthcare
Educational
Business
Others
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
