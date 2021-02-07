Tobacco Market Market Competitive Analysis 2017-2026 and Key Players – Hongyunhonghe Tobacco (Group) Co., Japan Tobacco , Reynolds American , Philip Morris International

Tobacco Market accounted for $663.76 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,012.19 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period. Introduction of numerous premium tobacco products such as flavoured, long and skinny, coloured and e-cigarettes by the manufacturers are some of the major factors boosting the market growth. However, availability of traditional nicotine replacement therapies such as gum, patches, and lozenges, which help alleviate cravings and higher levels of education along with rising awareness about health concerns related to tobacco consumption such as different types of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, pulmonary diseases, etc. are the restraining factors for the market growth. Moreover, increasing frequency of new flavor launches in hookah tobacco and the rapid emergence of online retail of hookah tobacco will provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Tobacco is the common name of several plants in the Nicotiana genus and the Solanaceae (nightshade) family, and the general term for any product prepared from the cured leaves of the tobacco plant. Tobacco contains a colourless volatile alkaloid, nicotine, which is responsible for stimulating brain functions, increasing blood pressure, constricting peripheral blood vessels and raising heart rate. Dried tobacco leaves are majorly used for smoking in cigarettes, cigars, pipes and shisha; and as chewing tobacco, snuff, snus and dipping tobacco.

Major Key Players of the Tobacco Market Market are:

Hongyunhonghe Tobacco (Group) Co., Japan Tobacco , Reynolds American , Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BAT), Ltd., Imperial Brands PLC and Altria Group, Inc.

By type, cigarettes growth is due to the surging population and tax regulations in developing countries. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period mainly due to an increase in the production of these Tobacco leaves in the region.

Major Types of Tobacco Market covered are:

– Pipes

– Nicotine Replacement Therapy

– Shishas or Hookahs and Mouassal

– Smokeless Tobacco

– Smoking Tobacco

– Roll Your Own

– Cigars

– Cigarettes

– Other Types

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Tobacco Market consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Tobacco Market market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Tobacco Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Tobacco Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Tobacco Market Market Size

2.2 Tobacco Market Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Tobacco Market Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Tobacco Market Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Tobacco Market Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Tobacco Market Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Tobacco Market Sales by Product

4.2 Global Tobacco Market Revenue by Product

4.3 Tobacco Market Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Tobacco Market Breakdown Data by End User

