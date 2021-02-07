Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Size to Incur Rapid Extension at Magnifying CAGR at a 6.5% by 2026 – Research Strategy and Growth Opportunities

Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market is valued approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The ultrasonic flow meter is used to measure the fluid velocity which will calculate the motion of the gas or any liquid flowing. The vast applications of ultrasonic flow meter in hydrocarbon industry is anticipated to fuel the growth in the market. Further, approval of regulatory standards by authorities such as American Petroleum Institute and International Organization of Legal Metrology, American Gas Associations, and others are anticipated to offer a positive market outlook over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Badger Meter

Danfoss

Emerson

Fuji Electric

GE

Honeywell

Siemens

Teledyne

Bronkhorst

Eesiflo

The regional analysis of global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Most of the players operating in the flow meters market have their manufacturing plants in Asia Pacific, since the production cost in this region is lower than other regions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising investments in water & wastewater, energy and power, refining and chemicals would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Implementation Type:

Clamp-On

Inline

Other Implementation Types

By Measurement Technology:

Transit-Time

Doppler

Hybrid

By Number Of Paths:

Path Transit-Time

& Above Paths Transit-Time

By End-Users:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Water & Waste-water

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

