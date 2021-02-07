Unified Communication Market Technology Growth Research Report Forecast 2018-2025

Global Unified Communication Market to reach USD 173.30 billion by 2025.

Global Unified Communication Market valued approximately USD 42.51 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.9. % over the forecast. Growing trends towards mobility and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are some of the key factors driving the UCaaS market. Other driving forces include the growing need for operational efficiency and cost savings. Need to consolidate all business communication modes such as messaging, email, and telephone into a single cohesive system is providing an impetus to industry growth.

Moreover, use of soaring number of devices and applications along with demand for high-volume messaging, call sharing, video, and meeting capabilities have significantly contributed to industry advancement. Also Rise in penetration of mobile Internet is expected to trigger the adoption of UC services. Other factors significantly contributing to market growth include availability of low-cost handsets, decreased voice calling rates, and emergence of new messaging apps. Moreover, emergence of 5G technology is expected to provide opportunities to enterprises for integrating Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) in their businesses Organizations are rapidly deploying unified communication solutions to get a world-class infrastructure of communication.

The demand for unified communication solutions is increasing due to the cost-effective and time-efficient features of cloud; the demand by businesses segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to their requirement for cost-effective solutions.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Computer Sciences Corporation, BT Group, 8×8, Inc., West Corporation, Microsoft, Corporation, Voss Solutions, Verizon Communications, Inc. Star2star Communications, Polycom, Inc.. & Cisco Systems Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

– Telephony

– Unified Messaging

– Conferencing

– Collaboration Platforms and Application

By Organization Size:

– Small

– Medium

– Large

By Industry:

– Banking, Financial Service and Insurance

– Telecom & IT

– Consumer Goods and Retail

– Healthcare

– Public Sector and Utilities

– Logistics and Transportation

– Travel and Hospitality

