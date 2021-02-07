Vitamin D Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027

Vitamins are substances that our body requires to develop and grow normally. Vitamin D is a nutrient found in some foods that are needed for health and to maintain strong bones. Vitamin D helps our body to absorb calcium. Vitamin D analogs have been anticipated as a potential therapy for patients with HVDRR, especially those with mutations in the VDR LBD. Vitamin D analogs have been introduced for the treatment of SHPT, including paricalcitol and doxecalciferol.

Increase in the occurrence of vitamin d deficiencies across the globe is driving the demand for vitamin d market by analog. Furthermore, the rise in preference of fortified food among consumers is also projected to influence the vitamin d market significantly by analog. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding bone and joint health among individual is expected to have a robust impact in the vitamin d market by analog. Evolving usage of vitamin d in personal care products, in turn, are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

BASF SE

Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc

Dishman Group

Fermenta Biotech Ltd.

Glanbia plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V

PHW GROUP LOHMANN & CO. AG

Taizhou Haisheng Chemical Industry Limited Company

Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co., Ltd

The global vitamin d market by analog is segmented on the basis of Analog, Form, Application and End User. Based on Analog, the market is segmented into Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3. On the basis of the Form the market is segmented into Dry and Liquid. On the basis of the Application the market is segmented into Feed & Pet Food, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Food & Beverage and Personal Care. On the basis of the End User the market is segmented into Adults, Pregnant Women and Children.

The report analyzes factors affecting Vitamin D market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Vitamin D market in these regions.

