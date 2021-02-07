Wine Glass Bottles Market 2019 Leading Companies- Arc, Libbey, Sisecam, Aderia Glass, Riedel Tiroler Glashutte and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Wine Glass Bottles Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Wine Glass Bottles Market



This report studies the Wine Glass market, a wine glass is a type of glass that is used to drink and taste wine. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. and E.U. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as ARC International and Libbey have relative higher level of product’s quality. Many companies have several plants; usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Libbey whose plant is in Langfang city, not far from Beijing.

The global Wine Glass Bottles market was valued at 1060 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Wine Glass Bottles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wine Glass Bottles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ARC International

Libbey

Sisecam

ADERIA GLASS (Ishizuka Glass Co. Ltd.)

Riedel Tiroler Glashutte GmbH

Zwiesel Kristallglas

Bormioli Rocco

Ocean Glass Public Company Limited

RONA

The Oneida Group

Huapeng

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Wine Glass Bottles in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Wine Glass Bottles manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Glass

Crystal

Others

Segment by Application

Personal Consumption

Commercial Consumption



