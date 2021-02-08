2027 Specialty Hospitals Market is Growing $509.10 Million with Memorial Sloan-Kettering, Steward Health Care System, Belhoul Speciality Hospital, Advanced Specialty Hospitals

The global specialty hospitals market accounted to US$ 401.65 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 509.10 Mn by 2027.

Specialty Hospitals Market research report predicts the extent of the market with data on key merchant incomes, improvement of the business by upstream and downstream, industry advance, key organizations, alongside sort portion and market application. Quality and straightforwardness is carefully kept up while doing research concentrates to offer you an outstanding statistical surveying report for your specialty. This Market report considers a market attractiveness analysis, where each fragment is benchmarked dependent on its market estimate, development rate, and general appeal. Another major section of this Specialty Hospitals Market report is the competitive scene which gives an unmistakable knowledge into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players.

Top Industry Leaders –

Encompass Health Corporation

Kindred Healthcare Inc

Memorial Sloan-Kettering

Steward Health Care System LLC

Belhoul Speciality Hospital

Advanced Specialty Hospitals

HCA Management Services L.P

TH Medica, Community Health Systems, Inc.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Select Medical Corporation (Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation)

Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

Diabetes among geriatric population is a growing public health burden worldwide. It is a major cause morbidity and mortality in ageing population that later largely attributable to various chronic complications. Ageing population is poised to become one of the most significant transformation with a heavy impact on the social and economic level across the globe. These population is growing exponentially worldwide. According to a report of United Nation (2017), there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or over across the globe in 2017 and was projected to reach to 425 million by 2050.

Increasing Incidences Of Chronic Diseases

Also, according to the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the globe, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society estimated that in 2018, 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed. Cardiology specialty hospitals treat several heart conditions that helps in relieving and controlling the symptoms. According to Emory Healthcare in 2018, around 5 million people in America suffer from congestive heart failure (CHF).

Strategic Insights

Expansions and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global specialty hospitals industry. Few of the expansions and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:

2019: In January, 2018, Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Anthem Blue Cross signed a new multi -year agreement.

2016: In March, 2016, Memorial Sloan Kettering launched Teen and Young Adult (TYA) Programs to offer special services for people. Moreover, MSK opened a lounge, especially for this teen and adult age group.

